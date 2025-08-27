Wardlow breaks social media silence after shocking AEW return

Wardlow made his much-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling after the AEW Unified Championship match at Forbidden Door in London. He attacked Swerve Strickland following the bout and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. The former TNT Champion recently broke social media silence after returning by posting a video on X (fka Twitter).At Forbidden Door, Kazuchika Okada faced off against Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship. After a great showdown between two of the company's biggest stars, Okada took the win after hitting a Rainmaker on The New Flavor after avoiding a House Call.After the match, Okada attacked Swerve by trapping his knee in a chair before Prince Nana came to save his friend. Following this, Wardlow made his surprise return and attacked Nana. He then hugged every single member of the Don Callis Family after staring down Konosuke Takeshita for a while.He recently took to X and uploaded a video of himself in a suit, embracing his clean look. He also referred to himself as the most attractive man in professional wrestling.&quot;The most attractive man in the history of professional wrestling and it's not even close,&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see what is next for the newest member of the Don Callis Family. Fans are expecting him to start a feud with Swerve Strickland now.Wardlow refused to talk following his much-awaited AEW returnAfter making his shocking return at the O2 Arena in London during the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event, Wardlow refused to talk to anyone when approached.The returning star laid out Prince Nana with a lariat and a series of vicious punches as Swerve watched on helplessly. After the match, he was approached backstage by a cameraperson for answers as they were leaving the arena. He refused to talk to anyone and walked off with his new partner.Fans are excited to see how this alliance will play out in the upcoming months.