"Tomorrow is not my day to die" - Wardlow breaks silence ahead of match on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow took to social media to react to his match against Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite tomorrow.

The match came to fruition after Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) paid Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to hire his client, Archer, last week on Dynamite. However, The Murderhawk Monster wanted no part of the money and was solely interested in destroying Mr. Mayhem.

On the following Rampage, Archer sent a message to his future opponent when he decisively defeated Serpentico. The Murderhawk Monster performed a 'Chokeslam Symphony' by executing several chokeslams on his opponent.

On Twitter recently, Mr. Mayhem paid his respects to Archer and said that the latter knows what's in store for him. He emphatically added by stating that it won't be his last day tomorrow.

"He gets it. I respect that. However, tomorrow is not my day to die. The victor of war will always be I…. It’s in the name #aewdynamite," Wardlow said.

Last week on Dynamite, Wardlow overcame his first challenge by facing The Butcher, who MJF bribed on the April 13 episode. Mr. Mayhem delivered his signature 'Powerbomb Symphony' to the Andrade Family Office member for the victory.

Lance Archer also commented on his upcoming match against Wardlow

Before Mr. Mayhem's tweet, Lance Archer also shared thoughts of his own ahead of his slugfest with the former Pinnacle member.

The Murderhawk Monster said that the majority would never comprehend how a warrior like him would approach the battle, possibly referring to his refusal to take money from MJF.

"Warriors Fight! Most would not understand and I don’t expect them too! @AEW @AEWonTV Wednesday night on @TBSNetwork," Archer wrote.

The former Pinnacle member has been facing several challenges from his rival MJF lately. It will be interesting to see how Mr. Mayhem fares against Archer this Wednesday and what else is in store for him after the match.

