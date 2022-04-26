"Most would not understand" - Lance Archer comments ahead of his match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Lance Archer recently took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming match against Wardlow on Dynamite.

After The Butcher's defeat last week, MJF hired another wrestler to square off against Wardlow. A backstage segment saw The Salt of the Earth bribing Jake Roberts to pit the Murderhawk Monster against Mr. Mayhem.

So far, all efforts by MJF to hinder Wardlow's momentum have proved unsuccessful. However, Lance Archer seems confident in his ability to take down Mr. Mayhem. In the backstage segment featuring him as Wardlow's next opponent, Archer declared that he just wanted to fight MJF's former employee, regardless of the money.

Ahead of his highly anticipated match on Dynamite, Archer tweeted, referring to him and his opponent as 'warriors,' stating that he did not expect most people to understand.

"Warriors Fight! Most would not understand and I don’t expect them too! @AEW @AEWonTV Wednesday night on @TBSNetwork," Lance Archer tweeted.

AEW star Lance Archer recently compared his previous injury to Big E's injury

The Murderhawk Monster suffered severe neck trauma last year during a botched moonsault in a match against Eddie Kingston. Luckily, Archer was able to return to the ring after taking some time off to heal.

Big E also suffered a similar neck injury earlier this year during a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland on SmackDown. However, his mishap is more severe than Archer's, according to the latter.

Speaking on The Wrestling Perspective, Lance Archer commented on the difference between the two events.

"His (injury) seems to be a little more severe than mine. I got lucky and was blessed because I didn’t actually break my neck. The MRIs that I got were all clean. I didn’t have any damage to the spinal cord, no breaks, nothing like that. I just ultimately had severe trauma to the muscles through my neck and into my back. It’s basically like having a severe whiplash situation on my part."

The Murderhawk Monster seems ready to get himself back on track in AEW now, and his next opponent will be an important one. Fans will have to tune in to Dynamite to see how the match turns out.

