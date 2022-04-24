"I got lucky" - AEW star explains how his neck injury is different from Big E's

AEW star Lance Archer has explained how his neck injury differs from Big E's. The New Day member broke his neck following a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland on SmackDown last month.

Archer also suffered a severe injury to his neck, which forced him to take a break from Tony Khan's promotion. He landed on his head while attempting a moonsault back in November last year. Earlier in an episode of Busted Open Radio, he explained that it could have been fatal if he had fallen a little differently.

The Murderhawk Monster recently spoke on The Wrestling Perspective and hoped for Big E's speedy recovery.

"First of all, for Big E, I hope for a speedy recovery for the guy. I was literally there on his first day of training at FCW way back in the day. He’s a super good dude from the very beginning. Everybody that seems to know him and love him, we’re all hoping he has a speedy recovery."

Archer explained that the former WWE Champion had damage done to the bone that protects the spinal cord. However, the former's injury did not show any signs of that.

"His (injury) seems to be a little more severe than mine. I got lucky and was blessed because I didn’t actually break my neck. The MRIs that I got were all clean. I didn’t have any damage to the spinal cord, no breaks, nothing like that. I just ultimately had severe trauma to the muscles through my neck and into my back. It’s basically like having a severe whiplash situation on my part." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Xavier woods provided an update about Big E's neck

Xavier Woods recently updated the WWE Universe on Big E's injury that has sidelined the latter since March 2022.

In an interview with Bart Winkler, Woods said that it would take around two more months for the former Intercontinental Champion to be alright.

"Unfortunately, as you know, E is dealing with a broken neck right now, which, We're just honestly just happy that he's alive, you know, happy that he didn't break anything, and, it isn't worse [like] it could be. So, he's gonna be okay, in the next couple of months. Very, very lucky for that," said Xavier Woods. (H/T Fightful.com)

The 36-year-old's return date is still unknown despite Woods’ update. Who do you want to see his face when he eventually makes his in-ring comeback? Sound off below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh