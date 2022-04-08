Xavier Woods gives an update on Big E's injury status

Xavier Woods gave and update on Big E, who suffered a broken neck last month on SmackDown. Woods said that E is "going to be okay in a couple of months."

The New Day member was recently interviewed by Bart Winkler, where he spoke about his teammate's injury. Big E broke his neck during a tag match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Holland tossed the former WWE Champion for a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring. Unfortunately, E landed directly on his head and suffered a broken neck.

When talking about his friend's injury, Woods said that although what happened was unfortunate, he was happy that nothing worse had happened.

"Unfortunately, as you know, E is dealing with a broken neck right now, which, We're just honestly just happy that he's alive, you know, happy that he didn't break anything, and, it isn't worse [like] it could be. So, he's gonna be okay, in the next couple of months. Very, very lucky for that." said Xavier Woods (H/T - Fightful.com)

The former King of the Ring winner made a return at WrestleMania 38 after suffering a leg injury in January. He partnered up with Kofi Kingston to take on The Celtic Warrior and Ridge Holland in a match that was cut for time on WrestleMania Saturday and took place on Night Two of the Showcase of the Immortals instead.

Xavier Woods blames the numbers game for his team's loss at WrestleMania 38

Xavier Woods pointed out the numbers game New Day faced at WrestleMania 38 against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who were accompanied by Butch.

The Irishman's team defeated New Day in fairly short order on Night Two of the Grandest Stage of Them All. The former King Woods said that the plan for his group was to be present at their full strength before Big E was ruled out due to injury.

"That was where my head was at. Obviously, it's a numbers game, and it's something that we've used before to win. That's why I said, there's three of us because you're gonna have people watch your back, and when they've got an extra person, you gotta keep your head even more on a swivel, and we weren't able to on that night. So it's one of those things, you dust yourself off, and we're gonna get 'em next time." said Xavier Woods (H/T - Fightful.com)

In the sub-two minute match, Kingston hit Holland with a Trouble in Paradise. Sheamus hit the New Day member with a Brogue Kick and then hit Xavier Woods with the finisher to pin him.

