Wardlow defeats debuting former RAW Superstar, confronts MJF on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Wardlow passing another one of MJF's trials as he took out debutant William Morrissey (FKA Big Cass in WWE).

The match started with Morrissey menacingly making his way to the ring, but Wardlow did not seem intimidated. However, the former quickly took control of the fight as he forced Mr. Mayhem to be defensive.

Wardlow eventually took back control and executed a powerbomb, securing the win. However, his refusal to be handcuffed post-match led to a confrontation with MJF. Mr. Mayhem's ferocious determination left Maxwell stunned as he offered him a match. However, the latter added that there will be stipulations and the contract signing will take place in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

The feud between Maxwell and Wardlow has been heating up for a while now, and their match at Long Island is highly anticipated. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the rivalry concludes soon.

MJF recently claimed he was better than JAS leader Chris Jericho

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is seemingly confident enough to face Wardlow, as he has gone to the lengths of declaring himself better than even Chris Jericho.

His altercation with Chris Jericho led to the inception of the former's stable, the Pinnacle. The two had a series of matches throughout their feud, which ended with Le Champion defeating the Pinnacle leader at All Out 2021.

Maxwell bragged about his popularity at the For The Love of Wrestling convention hosted by Monopoly Events, comparing himself to Chris Jericho.

"At only 26-years-old, I’m the biggest minute-for-minute rating draw in all of AEW. So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jacksh*t.”

While MJF has the mic skills to attract a large audience, his in-ring ability is also nothing to dismiss. Only time will tell how his run in AEW will unfold in the future.

Do you think MJF can defeat Wardlow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy