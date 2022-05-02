MJF claims he is better than six-time WWE World Champion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) claimed that he's better than Chris Jericho. Friedman said he's All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) biggest draw.

The Salt of the Earth and Le Champion have a long and storied history in AEW. They used to be teammates, and then MJF turned on the Sports Entertainer and formed The Pinnacle. The two had a series of matches which ended with Jericho beating him at All Out 2021.

Speaking at the For The Love of Wrestling convention hosted by Monopoly Events, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner expressed how much better he is than his former Inner Circle teammate. MJF said he's currently the biggest draw in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"At only 26-years-old, I’m the biggest minute-for-minute rating draw in all of AEW. So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jacksh*t.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the results for last week's Rampage episode here.

MJF and Chris Jericho used to be teammates

There used to be quite the camaraderie and mutual respect between MJF and Chris Jericho before they turned bitter rivals.

The seven-time World Champion brought Friedman into the Inner Circle despite reservations from some of his teammates. The two divided the AEW fanbase when they performed their version of the song Me and My Shadow.

Jericho and Maxwell had some of the most entertaining segments during AEW's pandemic era. The two are currently locked in feuds with other superstars, but it'll be exciting to see if they ever rerun their program in the future.

Do you think the 26-year old is better than the former WWE Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Edited by Abhinav Singh