Wardlow credits veteran and Cody Rhodes for the beginnings of his AEW career (Exclusive)

AEW star Wardlow recently spoke about his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, mentioning how Cody Rhodes and another veteran were involved in the process.

The former TNT Champion had humble beginnings in AEW, coming in as a bodyguard to the current world champion MJF. After a while, he made a bid for his freedom, leading to his official signing with the company in kayfabe. Since then, he has managed to cement his status as a solid pro wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wardog talked about how he received an invitation from QT Marshall, who later introduced him to Cody Rhodes.

"After a number of years working in the indies, I got a phone call from QT Marshall (...) and he introduced me to Cody and they flew me down to Atlanta, introduced me to Cody and the rest is history," said Wardlow. (1:20 onwards)

The AEW star also spoke about how he got into the pro wrestling scene

While Wardlow gained much of his fame in Tony Khan's promotion, he was ironically inspired to join the business during a WWE RAW show.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Wardlow mentioned how he had attended a live RAW show in Cleveland. Responding to an advertisement on a flyer, he took his first steps into the wrestling industry.

"I was actually at a Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, and somebody handed me a flyer for a live pro wrestling show, and a wrestling school was promoted in the back. So I called them the next day and started with them. It was called the Dungeon in Cleveland. Shortly after that, Matt Justice took me under his wing and introduced me to IWC in Pittsburgh." (0:48 onwards)

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

