Wardlow to defend his AEW TNT title against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion this week

The upcoming AEW Dynamite will feature the third installment of Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, but the stakes will be at their highest, as this time, it will be a match for the TNT Championship. This came as a result of Wardlow accepting the open challenge for his title on this week's episode of AEW Rampage. It will be interesting to see which of these giants will come up on top and lead their head-to-head stats.

The current statistics between the two sit at one win apiece. Their first match came in early 2021 on an episode of Dynamite at the time when MJF and Wardlow were trying to join the Inner Circle. Hager and Wardlow needed to let out all their animosity toward each other in the ring for them to be able to work together moving forward.

The second and last matchup between the two was their infamous MMA-style match during the feud between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, where Hager evened out the score between the two. This coming Wednesday on Dynamite, a tie-breaker will finally occur, and the winner will hold the TNT Championship.

Jim Ross talks about AEW stars who he feels are underutilized

During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about superstars on the AEW roster who he would like to see more of and who he feels can be featured more on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

These two were Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow. The pair clashed with each other for the TNT Championship, but the feud was not well-received by fans. Even with this, Ross still sees the potential for the two.

"Probably Powerhouse Hobbs. I’d like to see more, consistently, more of him and Wardlow. Two guys I have my eyes on. We have a lot of guys who are really close to breaking through to the next level.”

Ross further spoke on their potential to become future superstars.

“They have a chance to work out, train, and take care of their bodies when they’re off. They don’t travel as much as other companies. I like where we’re headed as far as the young guys are concerned.” (H/T: Fightful).

Who do you think comes out on top between Wardlow and Hager this coming week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

