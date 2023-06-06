Jim Ross names two underutilized AEW stars he would like to see more consistently on TV

AEW commentator Jim Ross has been very outspoken about the direction the promotion has been heading in and recently named both Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs as stars he'd like to see more of on TV.

Amongst the AEW roster, Wardlow and Hobbs notably stand out as two of the promotion's few big athletes. Due to this, many fans were ecstatic when they clashed but eventually criticized their booking, and was poorly received.

Speaking during his recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, JR expressed his desire to see Hobbs and Wardlow featured more consistently.

"Probably Powerhouse Hobbs. I’d like to see more, consistently, more of him and Wardlow. Two guys I have my eyes on. We have a lot of guys who are really close to breaking through to the next level.”

Ross continued, noting AEW's lighter schedule and how it allows the young stars to train more often.

“They have a chance to work out, train, and take care of their bodies when they’re off. They don’t travel as much as other companies. I like where we’re headed as far as the young guys are concerned.” (H/T: Fightful).

Currently, the staff and, notably, the commentating team for AEW Collision has yet to be announced. Many speculated that former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo would join the team, but JR has since debunked that.

Ricky Morton believes Wardlow's match at AEW Double or Nothing wasn't worth the money

Leading up to Double or Nothing, Mr. Mayhem got into a feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Despite all the cheap attacks, Wardlow eventually prevailed over Luchasaurus and then faced Cage at the pay-per-view for the TNT Championship.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ricky Morton criticized the bout and noted that the storyline seemed aimless.

"They built Wardlow to be a bad*ss and they built and they built and then you go out in a match and to me, they’re going out there in business for themselves. Not sticking to the storylines, not doing things — in wrestling, you gotta be able to learn to work together or they gotta listen to the agents or the agents don’t have a damn clue what they’re doing," the veteran said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen who the War Dog's next challenger will be. Could he resume his feud with Powerhouse Hobbs? Or is there a bigger name on the roster who might just stand a chance against Wardlow? Only time will tell.

