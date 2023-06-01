WWE Hall of Famer says AEW Double or Nothing match wasn't its "money's worth"

AEW's recent Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View left fans with plenty of moments to talk about. However, a WWE Hall of Famer was less than impressed with the booking of one of the show's major matches.

Ricky Morton is best known as one-half of the legendary Rock N' Roll Express tag team. At 66 years old, he still competes on the independent circuit and is a highly-respected member of the wrestling community.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the veteran shared his thoughts on AEW's latest pay-per-view event. He specifically commented on the ladder match between Wardlow and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship:

"They built Wardlow to be a bad*ss and they built and they built and then you go out in a match and to me, it seems like these guys, they’re going out there in business for themselves. Not sticking to the storylines, not doing things — in wrestling, you gotta be able to learn to work together or they gotta listen to the agents or the agents don’t have a damn clue what they’re doing," said the veteran. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

One of the major issues Morton pointed out with the match is the fact that Wardlow was made to look weaker than he should have been. The WWE Hall of Famer argued that AEW fans did not get their money's worth from the contest.

"[Wardlow] is a big bad*ss. He sold the whole f**king match. Did you notice that? Okay. So I mean, if he’s that bad*ss, you gotta go with that storyline. It just seems to me sometimes… It’s just like they built him and the match didn’t get over to me. I felt like the fans didn’t get their money’s worth." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Arn Anderson bit an AEW star's thumb off at Double or Nothing

An extremely shocking moment occured in the ladder match between Wardlow and Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, when Arn Anderson viciously bit off Luchasaurus' thumb.

Wardlow was initially at a disadvantage, having to deal with both Cage and his henchman. Anderson would eventually make his way down to the ring to even the odds.

At first, The Enforcer was simply motivating the champ, but he was forced to get physically involved because of Luchasaurus' constant interferences. At one point amongst the chaos Anderson bit his adversary's thumb clean off his hand, creating a horrifying visual.

Wardlow would go on to win the match and seemingly end this feud for good. However, what's next for Mr. Mayhem remains to be seen.

