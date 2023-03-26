Major AEW star may look to jump ship to WWE after recent poor booking, claims Konnan

A big name in AEW may be angling for a move to WWE after poor booking decisions have caused the star to lose momentum in Tony Khan's company, according to wrestling veteran Konnan.

The performer in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow.At one stage, Wardlow was one of the biggest stars in the promotion and regularly garnered huge reactions from crowds. After his momentum died down and he lost the TNT Championship, Mr. Mayhem took some time away from the promotion.

Upon his return, he rekindled his feud with Samoa Joe and regained the championship he previously held at Revolution 2023. However, Wardlow would once again go on to lose the title on the following Dynamite, mere days after winning it.

Tony Khan and AEW have come under fire for their mismanagement of the budding star, and Konnan joined the conversation as well. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW legend said the following:

"It’s very head-scratching, mind-blowing to me that a guy that got over as organically as he kind of did […] that [AEW has] done what you’ve done to him. Because instead of making him hotter, making him bigger – you had something there – bro, you’ve dropped the ball on him." [5:15 onwards]

Konnan continued, adding that Wardlow may be considering a future in AEW's rival promotion:

"I'm not saying that he can’t be rehabilitated, but there was no reason to do what you’ve done to him. Unless he has heat. But the only thing you’re doing is – this guy who is good-looking, young, good wrestler, athletic, good promo, likable – he’s probably thinking: ‘What am I doing here? Maybe I should go to WWE,’ and I’m sure they’d love to have him. But I think they dropped the ball on him."

With so many questions surrounding Wardlow's current position, perhaps the promise of better bookings could be enough to lure him into the Triple H-led promotion.

