Wardlow: "I am gonna make the Devil my b**ch"

Wardlow is one of the biggest powerhouses of the roster. Despite his talent, the star had to stay under the control of MJF due to a contract that he had signed earlier. The contract was to protect MJF from attack, and in return, the latter will get his paychecks.

The 35-year-old-star made his return to the promotion in October after almost a three months hiatus. Since his return, Mr. Mayhem has his eyes locked on the AEW World Champion MJF for revenge.

Earlier on Dynamite tonight, the 35-year-old said that MJF's days of ruling the company were running out.

"I saw fear in the Devil's eyes. Max, your time is running out. The days of the Devil ruling over this company are coming to an end. As God as my witness, I am gonna make the Devil my b**ch," said Wardlow.

AEW has been teasing the Devil for weeks now, and still hasn't revealed its identity. Many stars have been alleging MJF was the Devil, because he once wore a similar mask to hide his identity.

World's Strongest Man Mark Henry praises Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem has been praised by various veterans for his sheer will and talent of late. While talking on Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry talked about the 35-year-old-star wanting to be on the top.

"I heard all the excuses. We don’t have that. Yeah, he implemented it immediately. And he is an open book to wanting to be successful. And he takes advice from people who went there, and walked that walk before. And man, I can’t wait for him to really, really explain why he’s doing what he’s doing. But Wardlow, Listen, he got it, man. He wants to be it. But it’s about opportunity.” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

