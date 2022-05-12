×
Wardlow and MJF face off for contract signing on AEW dynamite; details on stipulations unveiled

Wardlow has a tough road ahead of him.
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 08:10 AM IST
News

Rising AEW star Wardlow finally got a real chance at being released from MJF's servitude as he signed a new contract on this week's Dynamite.

The animosity between the Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem has been heating up over the months. The rivalry started with Wardlow betraying MJF in the former's match against CM Punk at Revolution 2022. Since then, it has snowballed into a full-fledged feud between the two.

After multiple matches with MJF's hired wrestlers, Mr. Mayhem finally got an opportunity to confront his former employer this week. The contract-signing saw Wardlow accepting a slew of stipulations to face Maxwell.

The Wardog will have to receive 10 chair shots from Shawn Spears before facing him in a Steel Cage match with MJF as the referee. If Wardlow somehow comes out on top, Maxwell will have a singles match against him at Double or Nothing later this month. However, if Wardlow fails to win at the pay-per-view, he will be banned from signing a contract in AEW again.

The conditions are set for @RealWardlow to fight @The_MJF at #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing)! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/TZIpPZXYxE

As of now, the odds are stacked heavily against Mr. Mayhem. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the feud.

Wardlow recently shared his thoughts on his current run in AEW

Mr. Mayhem seems to have no complaints about how his storyline is currently progressing.

Wardlow has been steadily growing in popularity over the last few months. His intimidating physique, coupled with splendid athleticism, has many wrestling personalities and fans singing his praises.

When asked about his opinion on his current run on Superstar Crossover, Wardlow seemed pleased with how things are going.

“I truly wholeheartedly believed that once I had the opportunity, it was gonna be big and I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now.”
.@The_MJF's face during @RealWardlow's rampage though 💀The contract for their match is being signed during #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/TO2ZVBT5la

Given how things are turning out for Wardlow in AEW, fans can expect to see great things soon. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against the stipulations of MJF in the coming weeks.

Do you think Wardlow has what it takes to overcome MJF's challenges? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy

