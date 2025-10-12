  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Wardlow provides a personal update amind AEW hiatus

Wardlow provides a personal update amind AEW hiatus

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:10 GMT
Wardlow
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Wardlow has been absent from AEW due to an injury. He has now provided an update amidst his hiatus.

Ad

Ever since he arrived in AEW, Wardlow has been able to turn a lot of heads due to his sheer size, strength, and athletic ability. Sadly, he has had a start-stop run in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to injuries. He suffered an injury during his match against Samoa Joe on the 13th March episode of Dynamite. This put him on the shelf for a significant period of time. After spending more than a year on the sidelines, the former TNT Champion returned at Forbidden Door 2025 and attacked Swerve Strickland. He also aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. However, immediately after his return, it was reported that Mr. Mayhem suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was expected to be away from the ring for a considerable period of time again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid his hiatus from AEW, the former TNT Champion posted a picture of himself with a caption that read:

"Happy man 🐺"

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out his post here:

Ad

Wardlow gave a shout-out to Brian Cage during his absence

As soon as his push as a singles star began, Wardlow was put into the TNT Title picture. He ended up winning the TNT Championship three times. During his title reign, Mr. Mayhem defended his title against some massive challengers. One of his best bouts was against Brian Cage.

A fan posted a clip from this match. The former TNT Champion caught wind of this tweet and gave a shout-out to Brian Cage.

Ad
"Damn. I’m so strong, and big, and agile, and athletic, and good looking… shout out BC, loved this one. Miss this so damn much it hurts," the former TNT Champion posted.

It will be interesting to see when Mr. Mayhem will be cleared to compete in the ring again.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications