Wardlow provides a personal update amind AEW hiatus

Wardlow has been absent from AEW due to an injury. He has now provided an update amidst his hiatus.Ever since he arrived in AEW, Wardlow has been able to turn a lot of heads due to his sheer size, strength, and athletic ability. Sadly, he has had a start-stop run in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to injuries. He suffered an injury during his match against Samoa Joe on the 13th March episode of Dynamite. This put him on the shelf for a significant period of time. After spending more than a year on the sidelines, the former TNT Champion returned at Forbidden Door 2025 and attacked Swerve Strickland. He also aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. However, immediately after his return, it was reported that Mr. Mayhem suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was expected to be away from the ring for a considerable period of time again.Amid his hiatus from AEW, the former TNT Champion posted a picture of himself with a caption that read:&quot;Happy man 🐺&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWardlow gave a shout-out to Brian Cage during his absenceAs soon as his push as a singles star began, Wardlow was put into the TNT Title picture. He ended up winning the TNT Championship three times. During his title reign, Mr. Mayhem defended his title against some massive challengers. One of his best bouts was against Brian Cage.A fan posted a clip from this match. The former TNT Champion caught wind of this tweet and gave a shout-out to Brian Cage.&quot;Damn. I’m so strong, and big, and agile, and athletic, and good looking… shout out BC, loved this one. Miss this so damn much it hurts,&quot; the former TNT Champion posted.It will be interesting to see when Mr. Mayhem will be cleared to compete in the ring again.