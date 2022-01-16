"I don’t know if it’s jealousy" - AEW powerhouse questions wrestling fans for hating Cody Rhodes

Wardlow recently spoke highly of fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes. He also gave his opinion on the possible reason the star is getting hostile reactions from wrestling fans.

The 36-year old EVP of the company has become one of the most polarizing figures in the industry today. Fans have started reacting negatively to the former WWE Superstar every time he competes in the ring.

While discussing the topic of Cody Rhodes with PWInsider, Wardlow said that he has only ever had pleasant experiences with the star since joining the promotion. Mr. Mayhem even credited the EVP for helping him get to where he is today.

Wardlow wondered if 'jealousy' could be the reason behind wrestling fans spreading hate on The American Nightmare:

"Yeah, it’s wild, man. I’ve been affiliated for two and a half years (...) And I have never had anything but a pleasurable experience with Cody.'' said Wardlow. ''I mean, he’s literally the biggest reason (...) that I’m in AEW. I don’t know where all that talk comes from. I don’t know if it’s jealousy, people just hating on him, but I’ve never seen him treat anybody badly and I’ve never had a bad experience with him.”

The Conductor of Violence made it clear that Cody Rhodes treats everybody equally. It's been well-documented by some AEW wrestlers that the 36-year old star is approachable and helpful towards members of the locker room.

Cody Rhodes will return to AEW programming next week

Cody Rhodes will make his much-awaited return to Dynamite next week. The former WWE Superstar was initially supposed to defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at the Battle of the Belts.

However, he contracted Covid-19 and was put under quarantine. While Rhodes was away from weekly programming, AEW crowned Sammy Guevara as their Interim TNT Champion. As of this writing, the company could be planning to book a champion vs. champion match between the two men to determine the Undisputed TNT Champion.

What do you make of Wardlow's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

