Wardlow breaks silence after winning TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow is in a celebratory mood after finally capturing the TNT Championship earlier on AEW Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem destroyed former champion Scorpio Sky after three powerbombs. This was a rematch from the March 16 Dynamite title encounter, which Sky won after MJF attacked Wardlow.

Before his title match on Dynamite, TNT Drama's Twitter page asked Wardlow if he'd come for their bio. The AEW on TV page used a popular meme format showing how happy Mr. Mayhem would be if he acquired TNT Drama's Twitter bio. For those unaware, TNT Drama's Twitter bio mentions who the current TNT Champion is. Currently, the bio reads, "Wardlow is our Champion."

After winning the TNT title, The War Dog retweeted AEW on TV's tweet saying he's at an all-time high right now:

"Pure ecstasy," the new TNT Champion tweeted.

Check out his response here:

It is the first singles title for Mr. Mayhem in his three-year AEW career. A long list of worthy contenders will look to step up to see what Mr. Mayhem is capable of as TNT Champion.

Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Wardlow and FTR posed with their titles in a backstage photo

Following his match, Wardlow was reunited with his former Pinnacle stablemates, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). They had a photoshoot with their respective titles, TNT Championship, AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

On Twitter, Harwood seemingly took a swipe at MJF, tweeting the word "Pinnacle." For those unaware, The Salt of the Earth was the leader of the group, which also consisted of Mr. Mayhem, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard.

Check out Dax's tweet with their photo below:

Since the June 1 episode of Dynamite, MJF has been nowhere on AEW TV. The company removed him from all platforms. It'll be interesting to see how the Long Islander responds to his former stablemates.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far