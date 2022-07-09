"That might've helped calm my nerves" - Wardlow recalls interesting advice from former WWE Superstar before TNT Title match

AEW star Wardlow recently shared that before his TNT Championship match, former WWE and current ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler gave him pointers to calm his nerves.

Wheeler, Wardlow, and Dax Harwood were all former stablemates at The Pinnacle, once spearheaded by MJF. After Mr. Mayhem's victory, him and FTR had a photoshoot carrying their respective titles.

Following his victory, Wardlow made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he said that he was calmer than usual during the championship match. He then revealed that Wheeler had a pep talk with him to keep him focused even further.

Mr. Mayhem added that the former WWE star reminded him to savor the moment.

“And before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash [Wheeler] gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. So that might’ve helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash kind of got in my head a little bit, and just reminded me to breathe, have fun and enjoy the moment, and really just absorb it," Wardlow revealed. [H/T WrestlingInc]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEWWardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEW 🏆Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion https://t.co/ZsZQ06eaCu

Wardlow further disclosed that he had a lot of fun during the title bout and that it was his most comfortable match since the January 12 Dynamite against CM Punk.

Check out the full results of this week's Rampage here.

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Wardlow's TNT Title victory

During the same episode of Busted Open Radio, ECW and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer gave his opinion following Wardlow's breakthrough achievement.

Dreamer noted that AEW should be careful on how to maneuver Mr. Mayhem's massive popularity with fans now that he's a TNT Champion.

“Right off the bat coming out hot, and man it was a good match. Wardlow does some amazing things, especially his swanton for a guy his size, the people love him, you have to be a little bit careful about these little changes you keep on making with a guy who’s super duper popular 'cause you don’t want to have people turn on your super duper popular person. Right now, it’s working,” Dreamer said.

Several AEW stars have seemingly expressed their intentions to challenge Wardlow, including Sammy Guevara and Lance Archer. It will be interesting to see what is in store for Mr. Mayhem as he enjoys his first title reign in AEW.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far