"He's worse behind the scenes" - AEW star opens up about MJF's backstage behaviour

Wardlow was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston, following his split from MJF and The Pinnacle. During the interview, the former Pinnacle member addressed what Maxwell Jacob Friedman is like behind the scenes in AEW as well as his thoughts on now being on his own following his departure from the faction.

Wardlow turned on Friedman during his bout against CM Punk at AEW Revolution. The Salt of the Earth returned the favor a couple of weeks ago when Mr. Mayhem challenged for the TNT title.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Wardlow was asked about what the Salt of the Earth was like backstage in AEW. Wardlow said that Friedman was actually even worse behind the scenes than what fans see on television:

"What you see from MJF on TV isn't only MJF behind the scenes, I would dare to say he's worse behind the scenes. So, if you think the things he says in front of millions of people is bad, you should hear the things he says in front of a small group of people so yeah, after travelling for a couple of years with him I can genuinely say he's not a good person. It's insane, some of the things I've witnessed," said Wardlow. [1:59 to 2:29]

Wardlow on being on his own after leaving MJF's faction The Pinnacle

Following his departure from The Pinnacle, Wardlow is now set to start his journey as a singles star. When asked if he was nervous about going out on his own, he said that he was at his best when he was alone as that was how he was most comfortable.

Wardlow added that he was excited and focused on achieving his goals as a singles star:

"I am never more comfortable than I am when I'm alone. That's just kind of been my thing my whole life. I've been a little bit of a loner. I've spent many, many years in seclusion trying to make my dreams come true. I'm very excited to be on my own because I know what I can accomplish on my own when I'm focused on myself and I think I am the rocket now," Wardlow added. [2:54 to 4:09]

Wardlow also recently spoke about wanting a match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Arjun