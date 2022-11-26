"Wardlow's a f*ck*** star" - Former manager blasts AEW's booking of former TNT Champion

AEW star Wardlow's recent booking came under fire from former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

Despite becoming a fan-favorite during his feud with MJF, the Wardog has not been pushed prominently in the past couple of weeks. While some may argue that he became the TNT Champion, others believe that his booking has felt stale at times.

Speaking about Wardlow's storylines over the past few months in a recent Inside the Ropes interview, Jim Cornette put forth some scathing comments.

"Wardlow got over. Now they don't know what to do with him and all they do in every one of his matches is run 20 people in to stick their chin and obviously take a bump for him so the people will cheer. Well they will cheer but sooner or later we need to see something more. Wardlow's a f*ck*ng star, he's another guy any promoter would have taken and pushed to the moon." (4:36 - 4:52)

Jim Cornette has also criticized the handling of ROH by AEW President Tony Khan

The wrestling veteran has never shied away from criticizing Tony Khan, as evidenced by his harsh comments about AEW's acquisition of ROH.

Due to his extensive involvement with the organization, the former WWE veteran bemoaned the plight of Ring of Honor during an edition of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"Oh, what have they done to my child? Ring of Honor! I saved them from the clutches of death only to see it become a prostituted world championship on another company’s television programming!" (02:44:27 onward).

While Chris Jericho becoming the ROH World Champion may have helped bring ROH to prominence, Jim Cornette is still clearly not convinced. It remains to be seen how the brand will be handled in the coming months.

