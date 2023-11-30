Wardlow's girlfriend sends a five-word message after AEW Dynamite

Wardlow returned to AEW last month after a three-and-a-half-month hiatus following his TNT Championship loss to Luchasaurus on the premiere episode of Collision. Since his return, Wardlow has dominated in the ring and used Powerbomb Symphony as a deadly weapon to put down his opponents.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Wardlow continued on his path of destruction as he squashed AR Fox in a singles match. While Fox got some offense, Mr. Mayhem dominated most of the match. In the end, AR Fox received a vicious Powerbomb, which rendered him motionless and resulted in a referee stoppage to give Wardlow the win.

During the match, the former TNT Champion went deep into his arsenal as he delivered a Swanton Bomb from the top rope to his opponent, who was down in the ring. The 35-year-old's girlfriend, Mila Moore, noticed the moment and posted a five-word message along with a GIF of the move:

"my bf is hot. ok bye," posted Mila Moore.

Since his return, Wardlow has his eyes set on the top prize in the Jacksonville-based company, i.e., the AEW World Championship and has threatened the current champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), on multiple occasions.

Wardlow shares heartwarming message following AEW star's departure announcement

A few days ago, QT Marshall announced his resignation from All Elite Wrestling through a social media post. The 38-year-old was an in-ring performer and held a prominent backstage position as the Manager of Talent Relations in the promotion.

In response to Marshall's announcement, Wardlow took to social media to send a touching message praising and acknowledging the departing star.

"Thank you @QTMarshall he’s a big reason I was ever hired to AEW. He did things for me that most wouldn’t and treated me like a friend when I was a complete stranger. Also, legit one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. Most importantly, always kept it real with me. Rare human," wrote Wardlow.

