Wardlow's return OFFICIALLY confirmed; but not in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:58 GMT
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion (Source-Wardlow on X)

The former TNT Champion, Wardlow, is set to make his in-ring return after months, but outside of AEW. Fans have been eager to see Mr. Mayhem in action since March 2024.

Wardlow has been part of the AEW roster since 2020, and he has had multiple start-stop pushes throughout his time there. He last competed on the March 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where he challenged Samoa Joe for the World Title but came up short. It has now been over 10 months since Mr. Mayhem has been out of action.

Nevertheless, after a long absence, the former TNT Champion is finally scheduled for an in-ring return. The official X account for the Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling promotion announced that Wardlow will team up with former AEW stars Fuego Del Sol and Alan Angels to face the team of Jordan Cruz, Sonico, and Wicked Wickett in a six-man tag match.

The announcement read that Fuego Del Sol and Alan Angels have declared war on the Pandemonium regulars by recruiting Mr. Mayhem. The match is scheduled to take place on April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Former AEW star wants Wardlow to be landed in a promotion

Former AEW star and legend Matt Hardy recently expressed his desire to see Wardlow receive a push from a promotion. Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt mentioned that someone needs to elevate the former TNT Champion, considering his potential.

"I would like to see Wardlow get a push. I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion, and I'd like to see them push him. I'm not saying make him have a streak and go undefeated like Goldberg, but he has such charisma, he has such a look, and he is so talented, and he has such a good attitude. He has all the makeups of a big star, just someone needs to elevate him, and put him in a position to succeed."

Furthermore, Wardlow's contract status with All Elite Wrestling remains undisclosed, and only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Edited by Neda Ali
