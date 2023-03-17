Wardlow says veteran will soon "be regretting" their recent actions in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Wardlow recently issued a warning to a veteran for his actions, seemingly implying that a storyline is about to unfold.

The Wardog has proven himself to be one of the most powerful wrestlers in Tony Khan's organization. This enabled him to take down Samoa Joe at the Revolution pay-per-view and bag the TNT title for a second time. However, he faced Powerhouse Hobbs in a match with the same title at stake just days afterwards.

While Wardlow seemed to be on the brink of a victory, QT Marshall's interruption led to him losing his title. This has apparently enraged Mr. Mayhem, who issued a warning for Marshall during an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I don't know what they were thinking. They'll probably be regretting that soon. Yeah but at this point, you can't trust anybody, and I think a famous man told us that one a while back." (1:55 onwards)

AEW star Wardlow also commented on QT Marshall's talent

While QT Marshall is seemingly in the crosshairs of the Wardog after recent events, the latter does not deny the veteran's talent.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Wardlow stated that QT Marshall was underrated. However, he mentioned that he himself was also incomparable.

"QT is very underrated. I will say that, but at the same time, there's nobody on the roster that you can really compare to me," said Wardlow. (4:00-4:10)

QT Marshall recently revealed that it was his group that orchestrated the theft of the TNT title from Wardlow's car. As of now, it remains to be seen how Wardlow will respond to the revelation, and whether this will lead to a feud in AEW.

Do you think Wardlow should get a bigger push in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

