Wardlow seemingly drops a hint at former champion’s return at AEW Revolution 2024

Top AEW star Wardlow has seemingly teased the return of a former champion at Revolution 2024. The star in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

While spending the early half of his AEW career as an accomplice to the Salt of the Earth, MJF's mistreatment of Wardlow led the latter to turn on him. The former TNT Champion officially turned face during the Dog Collar Match between Friedman and CM Punk at Revolution 2022. His interference cost the former AEW World Champion a second victory over the Best in the World.

Friedman has been absent from AEW since losing his world title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. He was brutalized after the match by The Undisputed Kingdom, including Wardlow, Roderick Strong, and the ROH World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom.

Taking to X, Wardlow recently shared a photograph from the dog collar match at Revolution 2022, seemingly teasing MJF's return at Revolution 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The image shows Wardlow placing Friedman's Dynamite Diamond Ring on the apron, which Punk used to his advantage to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry shared his views on AEW star Wardlow's recent promo

In a fiery promo on the February 21, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Wardlow put the locker room on notice by listing out top stars he had beaten in the promotion. The list included CM Punk, MJF, and the reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

The Undisputed Kingdom member also declared himself the uncrowned king of All Elite Wrestling and stated his intention to pursue the world title his former War-Joe tag partner currently holds.

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry recently shared his views on Wardlow's promo.

"There ain't many things that I've been excited for over the last couple of weeks. Wardlow's promo made me want to scrap everything and see him lined up against Joe. That's hard to do. I'm just waiting to see him take it now, you've gotta take it. If they're not going to give it, then go take it," he said.

Wardlow is scheduled to appear in an All-Star 8-Man Scramble match at Revolution 2024. Other stars involved in the match are Chris Jericho, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, and two other participants to be determined through qualifying matches on Rampage and Collision.

When would you like Wardlow to challenge Samoa Joe for the world title? Let us know in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE