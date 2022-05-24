Wardlow sends a message ahead of his steel cage match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Wardlow is seemingly pumped for his upcoming match, according to a recent tweet.

Mr. Mayhem's feud with MJF has been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks. In a recent segment, The Salt of the Earth outlined a series of stipulations for Wardlow to fulfill to be released from Maxwell's contract.

The initial stipulation included ten lashes to be dished out to Mr. Mayhem, which has already been fulfilled. The next step will have him face off against Shawn Spears in a steel cage match, with the Salt of the Earth acting as the special referee.

The humiliating conditions that Wardlow had to go through, including being handcuffed, seem to have made the Wardog eager to unleash his rage in the ring.

MJF's former henchman recently sent out a tweet stating that the handcuffs will finally come off, indicating that he is eager to dish out some punishment to Spears.

"This Wednesday the cuffs come off… Finally @AEW #AEWDynamite," Wardlow wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Wardlow has not won a steel cage match so far in his All Elite Wrestling career. His last fight inside the cage was against Cody Rhodes back in February 2020.

MJF recently sent a warning to AEW star Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem's upcoming match will not be a walk in the park, judging by MJF's recent tweet.

The Salt of the Earth's role as a special referee is expected to be a major factor in the steel cage fight. MJF recently tweeted out a fair warning to Wardlow, saying that if the latter lays his hands on his former leader, he will be disqualified.

"Btw. If wardlow touches me in the cage. I’m going to DQ him and he won’t get the match at DON or ever sign a contract with AEW and he will work for me until the day he dies. Just saying," tweeted MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Btw.



If wardlow touches me in the cage.



I’m going to DQ him and he won’t get the match at DON or ever sign a contract with AEW and he will work for me until the day he dies.



Just saying. Btw. If wardlow touches me in the cage. I’m going to DQ him and he won’t get the match at DON or ever sign a contract with AEW and he will work for me until the day he dies. Just saying.

If Mr. Mayhem is able to win this match, he will go on to face MJF himself at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Wardlow can get his vengeance on the former Pinnacle leader.

