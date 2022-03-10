Wardlow sends a message after quitting The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow sent a message after quitting The Pinnacle on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Mayhem claimed it was time for a change.

On this week's Dynamite, MJF's former bodyguard officially announced he quit The Pinnacle and will no longer associate himself with MJF, Shawn Spears & FTR.

During the same promo, Wardlow claimed he wouldn't be helping MJF anymore despite being under contract with the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

Check out Wardlow's tweet below:

At AEW Revolution 2022, Wardlow won the Face Of The Revolution Match and earned himself a shot at the TNT Championship. He'll now challenge for the TNT title at St. Patrick's Day Slam and face newly crowned champion Scorpio Sky.

Shortly after his win at Revolution 2022, the now-former Pinnacle member assisted CM Punk in his Dog Collar Match against MJF. The Face Of The Revolution 2022 winner handed Punk the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which Punk used to his advantage.

Wardlow recently put Keith Lee on notice

Recently, while speaking on The Wrestling Inc Daily, Wardlow put former NXT Champion Keith Lee on notice. Mr. Mayhem said Lee is just another person he has to go through:

“He’s just another body that I’ve got to go through. I know he did great things elsewhere, but he’s here now. So, I don’t care what you’re name is, I don’t care where you came from. You’re in my world now. Cool, if he can bring some new fans to the product, awesome. But things are a little different in AEW, and he’s going to find that out." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Scorpio Sky defeated now-former champion Sammy Guevera. The Spanish God's second reign as the TNT Champion ended after successful title defenses against Isiah Kassidy, Darby Allin, and Andrade El Idolo.

Wardlow will now aim to win his first singles title in AEW next Wednesday on Dynamite.

