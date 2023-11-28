Wardlow shares heartwarming message following AEW star's departure announcement

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has shared a heartfelt message on social media following the announcement that a fellow roster member will be leaving the company.

It was announced on November 27th that QT Marshall would be leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of the year. Marshall has been with the company since 2019 and has worked in major roles both in front of and behind the camera.

Many AEW stars shared their favorite memories of Marshall, with one of those stars being Wardlow. He took to social media to thank QT, as he was one of the people who helped him get a job in All Elite Wrestling to begin with.

"Thank you @QTMarshall he’s a big reason I was ever hired to AEW. He did things for me that most wouldn’t and treated me like a friend when I was a complete stranger. Also, legit one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. Most importantly, always kept it real with me. Rare human." tweeted @RealWardlow.

Marshall will be with the company until the end of 2023, with the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th likely to be his final night with the company.

Wardlow has his eye on the AEW World Champion MJF

AEW World Champion MJF has beaten the likes of Bryan Danielson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and the rest of the "Pillars of AEW" during his time with the title. However, the last man to defeat him in a one-on-one bout has his eye on him.

Mr. Mayhem squashed MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2022 but has not been able to get back to the heights of that night in Las Vegas. Since his return in October, he has wanted Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The former TNT Champion has stated on a number of occasions that he knows who the real Max is and doesn't believe that he's changed over the past year, and when the two eventually come face-to-face, it might be tested too difficult to overcome for the Salt of the Earth,

