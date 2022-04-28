"He's trying to make my life hell" - Wardlow speaks on whether he regrets betraying MJF at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW star Wardlow recently weighed in on whether he regretted betraying MJF earlier this year.

At Revolution 2022, Mr. Mayhem turned his back on his leader when he assisted CM Punk in putting away his greatest adversary in a bloody Dog Collar match. While Wardlow has made it clear that he wants out of his contract with MJF, the latter has bluntly refused to free him.

Speaking on Buster's World, Wardlow asserted that he doesn't regret turning on Friedman, though he's fully aware that the latter has been trying to make his life a living hell ever since.

"It's scary to push that away and take a different route or take a chance on something else," said Wardlow. "I'm a big believer in always taking that step. Take that chance. If you're not 100% happy and thriving, you have to take that chance and go out on your own. That's what I'm doing with Max. I know he's trying to make my life hell. I'm sure we've barely scratched the surface. I know how this man operates. I don't regret it at all. I don't care if he drives me insane. I know this is the right choice for me. Max calls himself the devil, he's not. I've been through much worse in life than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I've looked the devil in the eye and here I am. There is nothing Max can throw at me that can slow me down," said Wardlow. [H/t: Fightful)

On the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF got the ultimate revenge when he cost Wardlow his TNT Championship match against the-then champion Scorpio Sky. Since then, he has continued to torment his former bodyguard.

Wardlow will face Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite tonight

Hot off the heels of his victory over The Butcher last week, Wardlow will square off against Lance Archer on Dynamite tonight.

After barring Mr. Mayhem from appearing on AEW shows and making him sit at home, MJF's latest strategy has required his former protege to face a string of opponents.

Wardlow @RealWardlow He gets it. I respect that. However, tomorrow is not my day to die. The victor of war will always be I…. It’s in the name #aewdynamite He gets it. I respect that. However, tomorrow is not my day to die. The victor of war will always be I…. It’s in the name #aewdynamite https://t.co/NWUItuDnYv

It's no secret that Archer will pose a formidable threat to Wardlow. Should the latter overcome the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, it will be interesting to see who MJF pays next to fight Mr. Mayhem.

What do you make of Wardlow's statement? Sound off below.

