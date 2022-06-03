Wardlow spotted in the gym with top AEW heel, latter teases future title match

AEW star Will Hobbs has taken to Twitter to share an incredible photo of himself training alongside Wardlow.

Hobbs teamed up with his Team Taz stablemate, Ricky Starks, at the recently concluded Double or Nothing. The two men unsuccessfully challenged for the Tag Team Championships in a three-way match. At the same pay-per-view, Wardlow comprehensively defeated MJF and officially became a member of the AEW roster.

Taking to social media, the two men were seen flaunting their physiques. Courtesy of his tweet, Hobbs also teased the possibility of a title match between him and Mr. Mayhem in the future.

Hobbs wrote:

Big Man S*it in @GoldsGym #FutureTitleMatch

Powerhouse Hobbs and Mr. Mayhem

Check out Powerhouse's uncensored tweet here.

Hobbs shared the ring with his workout partner when the two men crossed paths in the six-way Ladder Match at Revolution 2021. Fans might see a singles match between the two power hitters at some point down the road.

AEW fans certainly wouldn't mind seeing Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs team up

The duo of Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs would certainly be an unstoppable force to be reckoned with, and the fans also believe the same.

In response to Hobbs' tweets, several AEW fans claimed that the pairing of him and Mr. Mayhem would be the most dominant tag team of all time. Here are some of the most interesting responses:

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards also had an interesting reply. Check out her tweet here:

In the aftermath of Double or Nothing, Hobbs is yet to appear in AEW programming and didn't feature on the latest edition of Dynamite. Since Team Taz is mostly known for working on Rampage, it would be interesting to see if they have any new tricks up their sleeves going forward.

However, Wardlow was in action on Dynamite against J.D. Drake. The former Pinnacle member is also the #1 ranked contender in the rankings and could find himself in contention for a title shot.

