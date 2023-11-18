Wardlow squashes ex-WWE talent in less than a minute on AEW Collision

Just a few moments ago, on tonight's episode of Collision, Wardlow once more decimated his competition in another squash match. This would be his fourth straight match win, ending within a minute or so.

Tonight was no different, as without even breaking stride, upon making his entrance, he immediately attacked his opponent tonight, Evan Daniels. The latter has been competing around the independent circuit but has once gotten the chance to appear in WWE on 205 Live in a match against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of the Lucha House Party.

Compared to others, one major difference from this match was the former TNT Champion showing his diverse move-set. He previously won his matches with Powerbomb Symphony, but tonight was different.

After blindsiding his opponent, he had him down and out in the corner, went on the top rope, and hit him with a Swanton Bomb. He did not pull out this often, but he has been able to execute it in the past.

He then topped it all off with a vicious powerbomb. His opponent was motionless, and this caused yet another referee stoppage.

Wardlow will be intently watching how Full Gear's main event will go, as he is one of the men interested in MJF and his title.

