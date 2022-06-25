"That's money in the bank"- Popular AEW star predicts he will be a future world champion in Tony khan's promotion

Rising AEW star Wardlow recently made a bold prediction to become a future world champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

A homegrown AEW star, Wardlow has been one of All Elite Wrestling's greatest success stories since his arrival in Tony Khan's company. With his charisma and strong performances, Mr. Mayhem has won over the fans on a global scale. He rose to prominence with a feud against MJF, decimating his former boss with 10 powerbombs.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes, Wardlow mentioned that he is 100% certain about holding the topmost prize in All Elite Wrestling one day:

"This is what people need to understand. I am absolutely 100 percent without a doubt, without a question, am going to be the AEW World Heavyweight Champion one day," - said Wardlow. (H/T: Forbes)

The confident former Pinnacle member further emphasized his bold remark by claiming:

“That doesn’t even concern me. To me, that’s money in the bank," - said Wardlow.

Wardlow has had AEW title opportunities in the past

After winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Wardlow earned a TNT title match against Scorpio Sky. The 6-foot-3, 267-pound wrestler failed to claim TNT gold due to MJF's interference. Mr. Mayhem rekindled his intentions for the TNT Title last month. He was issued a challenge instead by Mark Sterling to battle 20 security guards.

WrslnBadJedi 🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



Powerbombs Smart Mark Sterling and gets a show of respect from two fellow Midwesterners!



#AEWDynamite Wardlow wins over the plaintiffs and throws them like bowling pins!!Powerbombs Smart Mark Sterling and gets a show of respect from two fellow Midwesterners! Wardlow wins over the plaintiffs and throws them like bowling pins!!Powerbombs Smart Mark Sterling and gets a show of respect from two fellow Midwesterners!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/eQixRXtQnx

The 34-year-old further spoke about having his sights set on becoming a top prospect in Tony Khan's company, starting with becoming the TNT Champion:

“I cannot give my energy to that [the AEW World title] until I take care of unfinished business. You don’t just get to disrespect Wardlow and get away with it, and there’s a gentleman (Scorpio Sky) in the company that has, so it’s time for him to pay the piper,” - said Wardlow. (H/T: Forbes)

Wardlow has earned the admiration of pro-wrestling fans across the globe. Several veterans have stated that The Wardog checks every box to become the All Elite Wrestling World Champion in the future.

Will Wardlow's bold prediction come true in the near future? Sound off in the comments below.

