Wardlow vs MJF seemingly going ahead at AEW Double or Nothing despite no-show rumors

While the air has been rife with rumors of MJF not showing up at AEW Double or Nothing, things seem set to go ahead as planned.

The rumors started when The Salt of the Earth failed to show up at the AEW Fan Fest ahead of the pay-per-view. Furthermore, reports of him booking an early flight also came to widespread attention. All of these events have created an atmosphere of doubt regarding the possibility of him not showing up on May 29.

However, AEW's YouTube channel posted a promo video of Wardlow and MJF mere hours ago, seemingly indicating that everything is going ahead as planned.

You can check out the video here:

Given that this is arguably the biggest match for Wardlow so far, it would be a disappointment if the bout did not happen as scheduled. Only time will tell if the Pinnacle leader is genuinely on the verge of not appearing at the event or if it was just an elaborate hoax.

MJF's flight out of vegas was apparently never booked

The chaos caused by Maxwell's antics has led to many false claims being made, one of which has reportedly been disproven.

After a no-show at the scheduled AEW Fan Fest, rumors suggested that the 26-year-old was set for an early flight out of Vegas. However, it was also reported that he was not present on the scheduled plane.

Interestingly, a recent tweet by Bryan Alvarez claimed that the booking was possibly never made.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez At this point I feel pretty confident in saying I do not believe a plane ticket was ever purchased. At this point I feel pretty confident in saying I do not believe a plane ticket was ever purchased.

The claim was countered by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who stated that he saw physical evidence of the ticket being booked.

It is still up for speculation what the whole chain of events means for the upcoming pay-per-view. Fans can only hope that the star turns up as planned and has a splendid match with Wardlow.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh