"Can we get Jeff Hardy in?" – Top star wants to team up with The Hardy Boyz in AEW

Wardlow recently expressed his desire to team up with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy in AEW.

In a shocking turn of events last month, WWE released Jeff Hardy, owing to his refusal to accept a rehab offer made by the promotion after he stumbled away during a match at a live event. Since then, fans have been speculating AEW as the next potential wrestling destination for The Charismatic Enigma.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Mayhem said that joining forces with The Hardy Boyz for a six-man tag team match ranks at the top of his bucket list:

"Can we get Jeff Hardy in? Can I have a six-man tag match with Matt and Jeff Hardy as my tag team partners? Yeah, that would be at the top of the bucket." (H/T - Fightful)

The 34-year-old star revealed that he'd been a lifelong fan of Jeff Hardy, though he was captivated by Bret Hart in his childhood days. The Conductor of Violence also named legends like Kevin Nash and The Rock, whom he had admired growing up:

"Well, so I've been a lifelong fan. So you have the generations. So when I was a little kid, it started with Bret Hart. He was the first one that really captured my attention, him and Mr. Perfect. Then I get a little bit older and it was Kevin Nash and The Rock, especially Kevin Nash. Man, I was obsessed with Kevin Nash when I was a kid for some reason. I thought he was the coolest, man. Then after Nash, it was very much Jeff for a very long time and only Jeff."

Jeff is currently serving his time under the 90-day non-compete clause, which means he won't be eligible to sign with AEW or any other wrestling promotion until March this year.

Jeff Hardy reportedly refused to return to WWE

Dave Meltzer recently reported that John Laurinaitis reached out to The Charismatic Enigma, offering the 44-year-old star a place in WWE's Hall of Fame class this year.

As per reports, Jeff turned down the offer and instead asked the higher-ups for his drug test results. The wrestling journalist noted that WWE doesn't want Jeff to sign with AEW because of the much-awaited The Hardy Boyz reunion.

With all rumors suggesting that Jeff is unlikely to work with Vince McMahon's promotion anytime soon, fans might finally get to see The Hardy Boyz in AEW during the tail end of their careers.

