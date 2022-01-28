Recently released top name refuses John Laurinaitis' offer for a big return and entry into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

John Laurinaitis allegedly called Jeff Hardy to convince him to return to WWE. The former world champion, however, turned down the offer and asked the company for his test reports.

Jeff Hardy was released by the company after he walked out of a match during a live event. It was believed that Hardy was under the influence. Reports claimed he was offered rehab, which he refused. Following his refusal to go to rehab, the iconic superstar was let go.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE wanted Jeff Hardy to return. John Laurinaitis gave Jeff Hardy a call in order to get him back a few weeks ago. He, however, reportedly refused the offer:

''Here is an update on Jeff Hardy. John Laurinaitis called Jeff Hardy to get him back a few weeks ago, including an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Hardy turned it down and asked for his drug test results because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife six weeks to get the results back,'' said Meltzer.

WWE doesn't want Jeff Hardy in AEW

There are rumors that Jeff Hardy will join AEW once his non-compete clause is finished. His brother Matt Hardy is already a part of the company and the Hardy Boyz reunion is something that fans have been looking forward to.

''There is a feeling right now that this is one guy they don’t want in AEW because of the realization the Hardy Boys will be revitalized as an act given the level of teams like the Young Bucks, FTR, Santana & Ortiz, Penta & Fenix and so many others,'' claimed Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

He also said that Jeff Hardy is under contract with WWE until 3/9 so AEW cannot make him an offer until then.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Should Jeff Hardy have accepted WWE's offer? Yes No 17 votes so far