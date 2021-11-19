AEW star Warhorse blasts WWE’s latest budget cuts

AEW's Warhorse recently criticized WWE's decision to release more superstars. Vince McMahon and Co. have released multiple superstars due to budget cuts.

During the latest WWE budget cuts, many stars, like John Morrison, Drake Maverick, the Hit Row faction, and more, were released.

The wrestling world showed support for the released stars. Some even took a shot at WWE, and Warhorse was one of them. Warhorse took to Twitter to point out that WWE spelled backward is EWW.

WARHORSE @JPWARHORSE WWE BACKWARDS IS EWW WWE BACKWARDS IS EWW

Warhorse recently suffered a loss at the hands of Andrade El Idolo

In a recent episode of AEW Dark, Warhorse faced Andrade El Idolo. The former WWE Superstar was the clear favorite, and he maintained his reputation.

Andrade dominated the whole match. Warhorse was unable to create any momentum against La Sombra. In the end, Andrade won the match by hitting the Hammerlock DDT on the former IWTV Champion.

Warhorse constantly appears on AEW Dark. He's yet to be signed by AEW.

Superstars released by WWE will have to complete the 90 days non-compete clause before moving to new promotions. We hope to see the stars released by WWE in professional wrestling again soon.

