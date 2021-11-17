Was Adam Page offered a contract by WWE?

Hangman Adam Page was indeed offered a contract with WWE. However, he signed a contract with AEW after the promotion first came into existence with the help of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks.

In a guest appearance on Busted Open Radio, the 'Anxious Millennial Cowboy' opened up about his decision to sign with AEW instead of WWE.

“With All Elite I felt that I had the opportunity to do something huge for my career and just to have fun with my friends,” said Adam Page.

In another interview with Brian Campbell on the State of Combat, Adam Page mentioned he had heavily considered signing with WWE, but it ultimately didn't feel right.

"That was an option for me at one point. It was something for me that I heavily considered, but you know, it didn't feel right for me at that time, and I really couldn't say enough how pleasant everyone was to deal with the talks and negotiations," Page said. (H/T: Bleacher Report)

Adam Page recently won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear

At AEW Full Gear, Adam Page won the AEW World Championship by beating his former tag team partner Kenny Omega. The victory comes after his constant failed attempts to secure the world title. He took paternity leave in August. 2021.

In October, he returned to AEW as the joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page became the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship after winning the match.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. https://t.co/7CTrhvCgP3

During the initial days of AEW, Page was considered the breakout star of the company. However, he failed to become the inaugural AEW World Champion when Chris Jericho defeated him at All Out 2019.

As things stand, former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson will challenge Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at some point down the road. This week's Dynamite will be a special episode celebrating the 'Millennial Cowboy' in his home state of Virginia.

