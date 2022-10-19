Twitter has criticized AEW by claiming that current star Hook has been underutilized by the promotion.

During his early days in the company, Taz's son was regarded as one of the hottest stars in the professional wrestling industry. However, since beating Ricky Starks to win the FTW Championship, Hook hasn't been booked as prominently.

Twitter user @Makavelimademe recently took digs at AEW for giving TV time to Luigi Primo and not Hook.

Check out the same tweet:

Niccolò @Makavelimademe I was assured by unemployed guys in their 30s that this guy was the hottest thing going with the real wrestling fans.



Sorry HOOK, we got to make TV time for the pizza spinning guy. I was assured by unemployed guys in their 30s that this guy was the hottest thing going with the real wrestling fans.Sorry HOOK, we got to make TV time for the pizza spinning guy. https://t.co/KOFqnWpYui

This prompted fans to claim that the likes of Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks have all been mishandled by Tony Khan's promotion in recent months.

Twitter user @luketsmith90 also recalled the 23-year-old being compared to WWE legend Goldberg when he first arrived on the scene.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Mr. Tequila Only @BDiddy_1 @Makavelimademe @WWFCounselor Hook, Wardlow, Hobbs, Ricky Starks- Moment when they are super over the company fails to capitalize and push them aside @Makavelimademe @WWFCounselor Hook, Wardlow, Hobbs, Ricky Starks- Moment when they are super over the company fails to capitalize and push them aside

jason unga @junga76 @Makavelimademe Laugh now but a year from now Tonys going to make him AEW world champion @Makavelimademe Laugh now but a year from now Tonys going to make him AEW world champion

Alejandro Lopez @Alejandro030690 @Makavelimademe So another talent that started hot and has been cooled down by the booking @Makavelimademe So another talent that started hot and has been cooled down by the booking https://t.co/qTkzZlXcoo

Bruh @iamFenix18 @Makavelimademe This guy was supposedly the next stone cold back in feb 2022 @Makavelimademe This guy was supposedly the next stone cold back in feb 2022 😆

PlayaShunna 5 @gettinpaid78 @Makavelimademe Lol. Remember those 2 or 3 months. Dead as a doornail now. @Makavelimademe Lol. Remember those 2 or 3 months. Dead as a doornail now.

Matt @Mattnumberss @Makavelimademe And Wardlow was the next Bautista. Yuta was the next Austin. @Makavelimademe And Wardlow was the next Bautista. Yuta was the next Austin.

ktjkb @madvillainyyy @Makavelimademe I legitimately forgot about dude that’s crazy @Makavelimademe I legitimately forgot about dude that’s crazy

Bill Apter previously compared AEW star Hook to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

The comparisons between Hook and Goldberg were endless when Taz's son first broke on to the scene.

Speaking previously on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the creative direction for Hook and that he was allowed to showcase his aggressive side. Mantell said:

"They did the right thing with Hook tonight too..Short and aggressive [on his match against Serpentico]. That made it better. All that stuff was going everywhere, and he was around Hook, and it made it look like it was out of control, and it was, but it looked good,"

Additionally, wrestling veteran Bill Apter compared Hook to Goldberg by labeling the former as "Hookberg". Apter said:

"He's becoming the Goldberg, he's Hookberg,"

Since capturing the FTW Championship, Hook has defended the title twice. His first defense was against Zack Clayton, as he followed-up with a win over Angelo Parker in the All Out pre-show.

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Hook teamed up with Action Bronson for a match agaisnt 2point0. The babyface duo successfully defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society members only for Hook to feud with The Trustbusters.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes