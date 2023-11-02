"Was that a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT?? " - Bully Ray reacts to Tony Khan's message on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made a 'huge announcement' on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not impressed.

AEW Dynamite was heavily promoted with a major announcement from Tony Khan, creating hype among fans regarding the announcement. However, it turned out not to be exciting for some fans, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

On Dynamite, in a backstage segment with Nigel McGuinness, Tony Khan revealed that the holiday season had officially begun, and what better way to celebrate than by securing a ticket to the highly-anticipated All In event in 2024.

The big news was that tickets for All In 2024 London would be available for purchase from December 1st, with early access tickets available sooner.

While many fans had mixed reactions about the announcement, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wasn't impressed. He took to Twitter to express his disappointment, stating:

"Was that a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT?? #AEWDynamite #BOafterdark," Ray tweeted.

AEW President has promoted his show with major announcements in the past, but often, the announcements have lived up to the hype. For example, Khan promoted a major announcement when he announced of AEW All Access, AEW Collision, and All In at Wembley Stadium. However, with the latest announcement, it didn't get the fans as excited as the previous encounters.

