"WAS MADE FOR THIS KIND OF SPOTLIGHT!!!" - Fans can't believe after top star debuts with AEW theme song at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 saw a former AEW star make her in-ring debut with the same entrance music she used previously. The star was involved in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. That would be Jade Cargill.

Cargill made her presence felt with her impeccable entrance, and as soon as her music hit, fans went berserk. The reason for that was that Jade used the same theme song in AEW. As usual, fans took to X/Twitter to express their happiness and had a lot of things to say.

Some fans said that they were shocked that Tony Khan gave Jade permission to use the theme song, while others said that she was made for this kind of spotlight. After entering the ring, Cargill went on to take out almost all the women.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The most impressive thing Cargill did during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match was the way she single-handedly lifted Nia Jax and eliminated her from the contest, much to the surprise of fans. It was great to see the former TBS Champion make her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston revealed his wish to fight The Young Bucks

The New Day member and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently revealed his long-lasting wish of wanting to fight AEW's EVPs, The Young Bucks one day.

Kingston revealed this just a few hours before the 2024 Royal Rumble when the journalists asked him the question. His response left his New Day teammates, Big E and Xavier Woods, in splits.

"There are so many possibilities. Like we always wanted to have matches with The Young Bucks. We have said it before. We say it all the time. They opened the door. They let Mickie James come from TNA. They let her come, not me. So I can talk about it. Kick the forbidden door open so I can come and peek through and see," Kofi Kingston said.

By laying down the challenge, Kofi Kingston has definitely put The Young Bucks on notice.

Do you think the match between the two tag teams will take place in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

