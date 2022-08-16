"Was he over?" - Vince McMahon's strange perception of WWE legend caused a controversial WrestleMania match finish

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon apparently had no idea who Sting was during the latter's infamous feud with Triple H in WWE.

The Icon made his shocking debut in Survivor Series 2014 and attacked Triple H. His feud with Triple H saw its conclusion at WrestleMania 31. Despite Sting being the popular choice for the winner of their final match, Triple H emerged as the victor, making it one of the most criticized booking decisions in WWE history.

Road Dogg spoke about the bizarre result of the match on the Busted Open, and shared his take on what led to this booking decision by Vince McMahon.

"If it was an act, Vince did not act like he knew who Sting was, or he knew of Sting's gravitas. Like he said, he literally asked 'Was he over? Is he, is he?' you know what I mean, almost like he didn't, and again, I don't know if it's a performance or if it's real. But if it was a performance, he deserves an Oscar. I feel like he doesn't watch that, he didn't watch that. He was focussed, so laser-focussed on his stuff, that stuff outside of his bubble doesn't compute."(1:19 - 1:52)

Road Dogg also stated his belief about what caused the controversial finish to the match.

"I think it was all booking and Politics that caused the finish of that match. And then, and then it all fell apart and it felt like 'oh, we got the wrong guy over.' You know what I mean." (2:14)

In May 2020, Sting was released from his WWE contract, and is currently signed to AEW, where he works as a mentor for the former TNT Champion, Darby Allin.

Sting is currently feuding with a former WWE star in AEW

While the veteran star has wrestled in very few matches in Tony Khan's promotion, he is seemingly gearing up for a rivalry with Malakai Black.

Last week on Dynamite, House of Black member Brody King faced Darby Allin in a coffin match. Midway through, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews interfered to get an advantage. However, Sting was also on the scene as he emerged from the closed coffin.

Taking down both Buddy Matthews and Brody King, Sting proceeded to have a staredown with the House of Black leader. Despite no words being exchanged, fans took it as a sign of an impending feud.

As of now, it remains to be seen what will happen between the Icon and the former WWE star in the coming weeks.

