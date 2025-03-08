"Waste of a contract" "One of the OGs" - Fans split on Tony Khan allegedly ending a star's 5-year AEW run

Tony Khan has been releasing some talents from AEW as of late, like Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, Miro, Rey Fenix, and more. A recent report unveiled that Abadon had also been removed from the roster page.

Abadon signed with AEW in 2020 and brought a unique character to the All Elite Wrestling product as well as the fans. They have had some major opportunities in the company, but the creative never capitalized on their full potential. Abadon regularly competed on AEW's sister brand, Ring of Honor.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Abadon, Zak Knight, and Nick Comoroto are not expected to be re-signed by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The fans had mixed reactions to the report. One believes Abadon was a waste of a contract, while another stated they were one of the All Elite Wrestling originals.

Some other fans believe Abadon should be used to put over stars like Willow Nightingale or Harley Cameron before their departure. Another claimed Tony Khan only used Abadon during Halloween and took them off television once it was over.

"Abadon should be used to put someone over before she leaves. Willow or Harley Cameron preferably," a fan tweeted.

"Tony only used Abadon around Halloween," wrote another.

"Only time Abadon is useful for TK is month of Halloween. Once Halloween is over she goes back into his toy box," tweeted a fan.

AEW star Abadon broke character in Hey! (EW)

Some stars go out of their way to maintain kayfabe and protect their professional wrestling characters. Abadon is one of those stars. However, in an appearance on Hey! (EW) last year, they broke kayfabe to talk about their choice of pronouns.

"That's an interesting point and I would like to offer my perspective on that. Now, sex is a biological and gender is a social construct, and as a member of said social society, I can construct that any way that I see fit. The confusion en masse is part and parcel to the struggle we must face if we must adapt any change. If gender is truly fluid and I'm referring to the people who may call themselves an aunt or an uncle, then it should be able to morph itself into a variety of verbal roles and not be stuck in the binary construct that we have created."

The fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Abadon in professional wrestling after their reported departure from AEW.

