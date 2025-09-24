[Watch] 3-time AEW champion involved in crazy stunt ahead of Dynamite

A former AEW champion recently pulled off a crazy stunt. He performed this stunt just before Dynamite.Darby Allin made a name for himself in AEW due to his ability to put his body on the line every time he steps into the ring. He is no stranger to being involved in many brutal spots. During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Darby has put his life and career on the line several times. A good example of this was when he dived off a ladder through a sheet of glass during Sting's retirement match. However, Darby enjoys living his personal life on the wild side, too. Earlier this year, he achieved the impossible by successfully climbing Mount Everest and planting AEW's flag at the summit.Recently, Darby Allin took to social media to post a clip of himself zipped up in a body bag and being launched by a sumo wrestler, showing that his life outside the ring isn't much different. He captioned the post as follows:&quot;What happens when I get zipped up in a body bag and launched by a sumo wrestler! Fun day on the water with @travispastrana&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDarby Allin set Jon Moxley on fire at AEW All Out 2025At AEW All Out 2025, Darby Allin faced off against Jon Moxley in a brutal coffin match. During the bout, Bryan Danielson, who was on commentary, passed a plastic bag to the former TNT Champion, which he placed over Mox's head. When Darby was in control of the match, PAC made his return and attacked Darby, allowing the former World Champion to win.Following this match, the Death Riders carried the coffin containing Darby to the back. After Mox's crew left him alone, he tried to open the coffin only to be attacked by Allin. The former TNT Champion then set Moxley ablaze.It looks like this feud between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin is far from over.