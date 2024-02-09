[Watch] A WWE fan references AEW during Triple H’s speech at WrestleMania 40 press conference

Triple H was in for an awkward moment when a fan at WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference referenced AEW’s All In at Wembley Stadium. The WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event from Las Vegas promised to get people talking, but little did they expect All Elite Wrestling to be mentioned.

The WWE Chief Content Officer opened the conference and welcomed everyone. The Game was talking about how they sell out stadiums all over the globe. That was when a fan sitting in the audience shouted, 'All In.'

That was in reference to AEW’s All In at Wembley Stadium, which sold out and had an attendance of 72,265. It was one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year and had a lot of great matches.

It was also the event that saw current WWE star CM Punk wrestle his last match in AEW, where he defeated Samoa Joe by pinfall for the ‘Real World Championship.’

The press conference saw a lot of heated moments. During the closing segment, Cody Rhodes mentioned that he would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Things took a turn when Rhodes took shots at Rock and Reigns' ancestors, which led to The Great One slapping Cody.

