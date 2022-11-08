Watch: Absent AEW star makes first public appearance following major backstage controversy in Tony Khan-led promotion

The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson made his first public appearance since being suspended by AEW after All Out altercation with CM Punk.

The Bucks inaugurated the AEW trios titles at All Out alongside Kenny Omega, defeating Hangman Page and the Dark Order in the tournament finals. They had little chance to savor their victory after an alleged altercation with newly crowned World Champion CM Punk.

All involved stars, including The Elite and Punk, were suspended and had their titles vacated, and they haven't been seen since the Chicago event.

Reports have since emerged that Punk is in the midst of negotiations for a contract buy-out from the company. On the other hand, Omega and the Bucks appear due for a return after teaser vignettes have aired over the past two weeks.

One half of The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson, was spotted recently during the LA Clippers-Utah Jazz NBA game. He was giving out tees to fans in the crowd, this was his first public appearance since September.

He did little to ensure hometown glory for the Clippers, with the team falling short 102-110 to the Jazz.

It was reported that the Young Bucks sent feelers to WWE shortly after their AEW suspension

Young Bucks® @youngbucks twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta… Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta… https://t.co/YHprGPKapF

Not long after their suspension from the company, reports emerged that the Young Bucks had sent feelers to WWE to gauge interest for when their contracts are up.

This was an ongoing rumor discussed within WWE, with it being further said that it was sworn that the brothers had asked to speak with management within the promotion.

On the Bucks' side of things, it was said that it hadn't been indicated whether or not they planned to make the move or not.

A source allegedly working closely with WWE higher-ups confirmed that the rumors had been heard. It was pointed out that the Jacksons had come close to joining WWE prior to AEW's founding in 2019.

Are you excited for the Young Bucks' return? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes