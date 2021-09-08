Watch: Adam Cole shares heartwarming moment with Britt Baker after his AEW debut

After making his debut for Tony Khan's promotion, Adam Cole shared a heartwarming moment with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and his Elite stablemates. The backstage interaction was captured on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

The Young Bucks recently released Ep. 272 of their hit YouTube show. It features some unseen backstage moments from All Out 2021, including Cole's post-show interaction with his girlfriend, Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, and AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

The former NXT Champion can be spotted embracing and sharing an incredible moment with Baker. Cole can also be heard saying he's happy to be in AEW while hugging Nick Jackson.

Adam Cole also embraced Matt Jackson and was engaged in a casual chat with Omega and The Young Bucks. You can check this portion in the video below from 25:28 to 25:50.

The episode also featured moments leading up to Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's AEW debuts. Both Cole and Danielson were filled with emotion before they walking down the entrance ramp.

Adam Cole can become a top heel in AEW

Adam Cole quickly established himself as a heel in Tony Khan's promotion by aligning with The Elite at AEW All Out 2021.

Many were shocked by the development as fans expected Cole to stand up to the faction and lend a helping hand to Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. That said, Adam Cole's credentials as a heel are well known, and there's no doubt he could shine in this role going forward.

There are many dream matches for the Panama City Playboy in AEW, including those that seem very likely in the future against Jungle Boy and Christian.

A feud with fellow debutant Bryan Danielson also screams money, though AEW could adopt a slow-burn approach to book the rivalry.

Did you enjoy Adam Cole's AEW debut at All Out 2021? Do you see winning the AEW Championship anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

