The WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, took down the son of a late wrestling legend, Nick Wayne, in a seemingly botched spot.

The Worlds End Pay-Per-View was the last event for AEW in 2023. After a streak of putting on great pay-per-views throughout the year, it was time for Tony Khan to give a finishing touch. The show emerged to be decent from the start, and one of the most anticipated matches on the card happened to be Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland.

The bout between the two best friends and the former tag team partners was a No Disqualification match with the AEW TNT Championship on the line. It turned out to be a brutal battle, as expected, and featured some amazing weapon spots. Copeland was wearing his iconic attire from the Hardcore Match at WrestleMania 22 against Mick Foley.

Interestingly, the match also featured a spot similar to that of the classic WrestleMania 22 match. A flaming table was placed at ringside for Copeland. However, the plan backfired as The Rated-R Superstar hit Nick Wayne with a Powerbomb through the flaming table in a seemingly botched spot as he missed the flaming table.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Later in the match, The Rated-R Superstar captured the TNT Championship by defeating Christian. However, he quickly lost the title again, as Christian Cage took the contract from Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, and regained his title from Copeland. It remains to be seen what is next in this intriguing storyline between the former tag team partners.

Are you enjoying Adam Copeland's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!