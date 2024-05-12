  • home icon
  • AEW
  • [Watch] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) displays sign of erratic behavior after AEW Collision went off the air

[Watch] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) displays sign of erratic behavior after AEW Collision went off the air

By Sujay
Modified May 12, 2024 03:29 GMT
AEW
Adam Copeland is the AEW TNT Champion [Image via AEW Facebook]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has not been having a good time lately, and it was evident once again after AEW Collision went off the air. Copeland was involved in a hard-hitting match with Kyle O'Reilly, which he won.

After the match, the two stars displayed mutual respect, which was well received by Copeland. He even lifted the hand of Kyle O'Reilly, much to the delight of fans. However, things went downhill after that.

As Kyle was trying to get his hand away, Adam Copeland would not leave it, prompting the former to shove him away. After that, the TNT Champion saw his hand and promptly left the ring in a daze as fans and his opponent looked on in confusion.

Things have not been alright with Adam Copeland ever since he started a rivalry with The House of Black, particularly Malakai Black. For the last few weeks, Malakai has been constantly troubling the TNT Champion, and that has clearly gotten to his head.

Whether or not this could lead to a heel turn down the line for the WWE Hall of Famer is yet to be made clear, but it feels like the seeds have been planted.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी