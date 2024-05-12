[Watch] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) displays sign of erratic behavior after AEW Collision went off the air

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has not been having a good time lately, and it was evident once again after AEW Collision went off the air. Copeland was involved in a hard-hitting match with Kyle O'Reilly, which he won.

After the match, the two stars displayed mutual respect, which was well received by Copeland. He even lifted the hand of Kyle O'Reilly, much to the delight of fans. However, things went downhill after that.

As Kyle was trying to get his hand away, Adam Copeland would not leave it, prompting the former to shove him away. After that, the TNT Champion saw his hand and promptly left the ring in a daze as fans and his opponent looked on in confusion.

Things have not been alright with Adam Copeland ever since he started a rivalry with The House of Black, particularly Malakai Black. For the last few weeks, Malakai has been constantly troubling the TNT Champion, and that has clearly gotten to his head.

Whether or not this could lead to a heel turn down the line for the WWE Hall of Famer is yet to be made clear, but it feels like the seeds have been planted.