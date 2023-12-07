AEW
[Watch] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) pays sudden tribute to Sheamus during AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Dec 07, 2023 08:52 IST
Sheamus was Adam Copeland
Sheamus was Adam Copeland's last opponent before he left WWE

During his main event match against Christian Cage on Dynamite, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has seemingly paid tribute to a particular WWE Superstar. This is none other than Sheamus.

Copeland and Cage faced off against each other for the first time in a singles match on AEW tonight. This would also be their first match against one another since 2010. This time around, they had the TNT Championship on the line.

Adam Copeland began with some quick offense, having all the momentum. At one point in the match, he had Christian caught over the edge of the middle ropes, and he began hitting his chest, similar to the Celtic Warrior's Beats of Bodhran.

He did this ten times, which was also how Sheamus does it, possibly paying tribute to his last opponent in WWE.

Ultimately, Cage had another successful title defense due to interference from Nick Wayne's mom. It seems she chose to forgive her son and do what would benefit him.

What were your reactions to the grudge match between Copeland and Cage? Let us know in the comments section below.

