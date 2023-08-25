[WATCH] AEW couple pays beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt after he passes away at 36

AEW star Marina Shafir has reacted to the news of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passing following the shocking news revealed by Triple H.

Wyatt's untimely demise was reportedly due to a heart attack, and it has left fans and fellow wrestlers in a state of shock. He faced health challenges throughout the year, and Wyatt's father confirmed the news of his passing to Triple H.

AEW star Marina Shafir took to Twitter to pay tribute to WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Alongside the heartfelt message, she shared a video of her husband, Roderick Strong, and their child performing The Fiend's entrance.

"Bray, your spirit will forever be cherished in this household @roderickstrong," Shafir tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion had been absent from TV for several months following concerns regarding his health. It was indicated that the illness had been life-threatening to him at one stage.

The star was last seen by fans before WrestleMania 39 when he was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley but was not medically cleared to compete.

AEW stars, including the likes of Chris Jericho, Miro, Saraya, and CM Punk, have also offered condolences.

We at Sportskeeda send our sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda's family and friends in this difficult time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?