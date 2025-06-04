Watch: AEW legend Sting helps fan propose to his partner in heartwarming video

AEW veteran Sting has been one of the most respected individuals in the pro wrestling business. After spending nearly four decades in the industry, he is now living a healthy lifestyle. He hung up his boots last year at the Revolution pay-per-view and currently attends various signings and meet-and-greets. He has always been polite to the fans.

At a recent meet-and-greet, The Vigilante was part of something unique. Interestingly, a fan proposed his friend to marry him in front of the AEW legend. It appears that the woman agreed to the proposal, as she was emotional in the clip below. The Icon also gave his blessing to the couple.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to X/Twitter later and posted the wholesome video of the incredible moment and congratulated the two fans.

"It’s SHOWTIME! Congratulations, Angel & Crystal!" he wrote.

Take a look at the post and clip below:

Sting reveals an interesting detail about his AEW run

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took many bumps during his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite being a veteran, the Icon tried to match his partner, Darby Allin's craziness.

When speaking about his stint on ScreenRant, the AEW legend claimed that he didn't want fans to believe that the Icon wasn't 'phoning it in,' and therefore took some risks.

“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the Vigilante makes his return in AEW, as fans still miss him.

